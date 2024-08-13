The decision given by the Supreme Court should be implemented, Ali Azad State

ISLAMABAD:Leader ANP Senator Haji Hidayatullah’s conversation in the program “Sachi Baat SK Niazi

Action against Lieutenant General (R) Faiz Hameed is a good omen for the nation,

There was a time when people were afraid to even mention the name of Generals, Senator

If the strict system of accountability continues, then the country’s situation will improve soon,

We filed a case against Lieutenant General (R) Faiz Hameed when no one could speak,

ANP is not a bully, it has always supported the truth,

President Islamabad High Court Bar Association

Talk in the program “Sachi Baat” of Ali Azad State

According to the constitution and law, there is no choice but to implement the decision of the court,

The issue of giving reserved seats to PTI is a decision of the Supreme Court

Affiliation of independent candidates of Tehreek-e-Insaf with Sunni Ittehad Council was in accordance with the constitution, State of Ali

After the Supreme Court verdict, PTI went to the first position, the Sunni Ittehad Council cannot get seats

The court has annulled the decisions of the Peshawar High Court and the Election Commission,

The nation is very sensible, now even a carriage has started to understand the constitution,

If the decision comes in favor of the political parties, then it is better if they come against it, then they start differences, the state is independent

If you look at the system of any democratic country, you will know what the rule of law is, a free state

In Britain, the police did not stop any vandals, they only filmed them and punished them in two days,

Parliament should do its job, judiciary should do its job and army should do its job, then the country will move in the right direction,

Leader PTI Ahmed Owais

Conversation in the program “Sachi Baat

The decision of the Supreme Court can be disputed, but the judges cannot be ridiculed,

The decision of the Supreme Court will have to be accepted by all means, PTI leader

The political cell was also open during the tenure of General (R) Faiz Hameed, PTI

Lt Gen (Rtd) Faiz Hameed will have a trial then things will come out, Ahmed Owais

One has to believe that there is a force that plays a role in bringing people forward,

It is time to negotiate on a table according to the constitution,

Political parties should pledge together that this country will run according to the constitution,

Constitution and law should not remain merely nominal, PTI

The government always has to take the initiative for negotiations by showing greatness,

Shahbaz Sharif on one side talks about banning the party on the other hand,

Whether one is in the government or in the opposition, one cannot be left-right by the constitution,