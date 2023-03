Mahmood Khan Achakzai, the leader of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, spoke with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday in Islamabad.

The political climate of the nation was discussed by the two leaders.

Mr. Achakzai praised the prime minister for giving the development of Balochistan top priority. He expressed his gratitude to Mr. Sharif for his efforts to help Balochistan’s flood victims by providing relief and rehabilitation.