Rawalpindi police arrested the serial killer who killed three transgenders after raping them.

The accused used to perform ceremonies with transgenders and later raped and killed them. After the third murder, the accused was arrested from Rahim Yar Khan with the help of modern technology and transferred to Rawalpindi.

While holding a press conference in Rawalpindi Police Lines, SSP Investigation Zanira Azfar said that the accused Ali Hussain, who killed transgenders after raping them, had killed 2 eunuchs in the limits of Sadiqabad police station in Rawalpindi in two and a half months. Earlier, the accused killed a transgender in Rahim Yar Khan in the same manner in 2020.

He said that a team headed by S. Rawal will be formed to investigate the increasing incidents of killing of transgenders in Rawalpindi. The team traced the accused from Rahim Yar Khan and arrested him with the help of modern technology and transferred him to Rawalpindi.

SSP Investigation further stated that the accused Ali Hussain had killed Zahoor alias Bebo and Saif alias Kamlu in Rawalpindi, in both incidents the accused used the transgenders’ azar band for killing, and the accused put a noose around his neck. Killed the transgender.

The police have collected all the evidence including the DNA test of the accused. Physical remand will be obtained by presenting in court.