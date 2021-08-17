MASTUNG: The Levies personnel arrested an accused of kidnapping, killing a child after sexual abuse here on Tuesday.



According to details, an accused was burying body of a child in local graveyard of Kale Hasni in tehsil Dasht of Mastung, the local people informed the district administration.



Assistant Commissioner and Risaldar Major Shah Muhammad Zehri along with Levies force reached the scene and held the accused with tortured body of youth.



The culprit in the preliminary investigation revealed that he along with three other culprits Gul Irfan, Zubair and Jalil abducted the child from Shalkot Quetta, took him to a vacant house in Mastung and tortured him to death after sexual abuse.



The district administration handed over the detainee and preliminary investigation report to Sardariab police which after registering a case into the incident started raids to arrest other culprits.