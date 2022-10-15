A fraudulent version of WhatsApp that is circulating is stealing user accounts and personal information from thousands of users. Analysts at the cybersecurity firm Kaspersky shared the report.

YoWhatsApp, a fully functional chat programme that steals user account access keys, is the name of this unofficial variant. It even makes use of the same rights as the regular WhatsApp and advertises via advertising on other rogue applications like Snaptube and Vidmate.

YoWhatsApp, in contrast to the original WhatsApp, allows you to link two mobile numbers to a single account and includes added features including anonymous texting, the ability to examine deleted messages, and password-protecting chats.

The newest version of YoWhatsApp (v2.22.11.75) is stealing WhatsApp keys, which enables attackers to take over your account, according to Kaspersky experts. The developer’s remote server receives these stolen WhatsApp keys.

Although it is unknown whether these keys have been used in any recent assaults, they are nevertheless a cause for concern because they could result in account takeovers, data leaks, impersonation of close friends, and other things.

The Triada Trojan is installed in the app, creating an accessible backdoor. It can sign you up for paid subscriptions without your awareness by taking advantage of app permissions.There are further fraudulent WhatsApp versions available, one of which goes by the name of “WhatsApp Plus.” The same nefarious features, including account theft, are included.

Fortunately, neither of these apps is offered on the Google Play Store, thus as of this writing, most users shouldn’t be harmed by them.