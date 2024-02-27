Lahore: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has said that there will be no compromise on transparency in financial matters, accountability, transparency, quality work and time work are red lines.

A meeting was held at the Durbar Hall Secretariat chaired by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz in which a briefing was given regarding the performance of the departments of the province.

Speaking at the meeting, Maryam Nawaz said that attention should be paid to the prevention of dengue and polio, quality treatment facilities should be available to the people, and public utility projects should be continued in health and other sectors.

The Chief Minister of Punjab said that I salute the honest officers with the spirit of service, I will and will not allow any violation of merit, there will be no political recruitment.

Maryam Nawaz said that people’s problems should be solved immediately, structural reforms have to be done, we will reach the root of the problems and end them, the officers and employees are my team, the workers will be supported.

He further said that there will be no compromise on transparency in financial matters, accountability, transparency, quality work and time work are red lines.