Approximately 1,000 Afghans who fled the Taliban’s takeover of their country and have been detained for months in an improvised refugee camp in the United Arab Emirates as they wait to be resettled in the United States and other countries will be accepted by Canada, according to seven sources.

According to the sources, Ottawa has granted a request from the US to resettle some of the 5,000 Afghans who are still living in Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Humanitarian City. Canadian officials are currently analysing cases to determine which individuals fit Ottawa’s requirements for resettlement.

The facility’s Afghan residents are being relocated to a nation with which they have no direct ties for the first time in recorded history.Religious minorities, single women, government employees, social activists, and journalists are among the groups that Canada prefers to resettle once they leave the institution, according to the sources.

Ottawa is also anticipated to accept around another 500 Afghans from the facility who do have ties to Canada in addition to the 1,000 persons it is taking at the US’s request.The Canadian resettlement operation anticipated to start this month and end in October is real, according to a US source who asked to remain unnamed.

When questioned about the agreement, the Canadian embassy in Abu Dhabi provided a statement from the minister of immigration stating that Ottawa’s top priority was assisting vulnerable Afghans in entering Canada.