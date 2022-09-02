As a result of the extensive infrastructure damage caused by the floods in the affected districts, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, the minister of education and culture for Sindh, has expressed fear that more than 2 million students may quit school.

In a meeting with the deputy commissioner, senior superintendent of police, officials of the UN International Children’s Fund, and representatives of other welfare organisations, Sardar stated that an emergency declaration for education has been made in the province to deal with the losses.

Along with continued relief efforts, he claimed that education needed to be saved in order to prevent the projected dropout rate from occurring.On this occasion, the minister declared that tent schools will be established in flood-affected districts by the Sindh school education department.

If learning activities are not ensured, we will soon be dealing with [a serious difficulty]. The education department works very hard to maintain children’s interest in their studies in light of all the distractions.

The education minister warned that if homeless children were not given a learning environment in their makeshift camps, there would be a massive dropout rate. In order to address this issue, the education department intended to establish tent classrooms in relief camps.