ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah attacked the PTI on Sunday, saying that Imran Khan will lose the impending by-elections in each of the nine National Assembly seats that became empty after the NA speaker accept the resignations of the PTI MNAs in question.

Rana Sanaullah referred to PTI’s consecutive public events held around the nation as “political stunts” and claimed that Imran Khan is attempting to hide his thievery by using them as a distraction.

It is important to note that now the PTI is prepared to have a “great power display” at Islamabad’s Parade Ground on the day of Independence Day to decide its approach with party members.

The PTI is permitted to have a public meeting at the Parade Ground, according to a statement from the interior minister, who also noted that it will be political stunt.

The interior minister threatened to arrest anyone who refused to comply with the FIA’s investigation into the PTI illegal funding matter.

Sanaullah insisted that Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the PML-N, would return to Pakistan before the upcoming general elections without specifying a specific date.