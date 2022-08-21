According to reports, two pilots of Africa’s biggest airline nodded off at the controls and missed their landing window as they approached the capital of Ethiopia.

On Monday, a Boeing 737-80 travelling from Sudan to Ethiopia experienced pilot fatigue and flew past the runway at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.Numerous attempts were made by air traffic control to contact the crew without success.

The accounts state that an alarm in the aircraft woke the sleeping pilots.About 25 minutes later, the pilots successfully made a landing.The biggest airline in Africa, Ethiopian Airlines, declined to confirm that the pilots slept off, although it did claim to have heard of a flight temporarily losing contact with air traffic control.

The business indicated in a statement (Aug. 20) that the crew members in question had been suspended pending more inquiry.In accordance with the findings of the investigation, the airline promised to take “necessary corrective measures.”