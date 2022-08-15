ؒLahore: Parvez Elahi, the chief minister of Punjab, declared free education until to graduation in state-run educational institutions on Sunday.

At an event to honour Independence Day at the Lahore Fort, Mr. Elahi raised the national flag and said that during his previous term as chief minister, he had provided education free up to the matriculation level.

In his remarks during the occasion, he lavishly honoured the military and police martyrs who had gave up their lives in defence of our nation.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Chief of Army Staff, was lauded by Mr. Elahi, who said that the COAS’ efforts to rid the nation of terrorists were commendable.

“In Pakistan, people of all faiths coexist, and minorities have been crucial to the country’s development. We must treat them with respect, said Mr. Elahi.

He continued by saying that the Quaid-i-Azam overcame fierce opposition to establish a distinct nation and emphasised the need for everyone to put forth sincere effort and attention in order to make Pakistan successful.

He encouraged the country to remember the Kashmiri martyrs as it observed Independence Day.

In addition, the chief minister offered cash awards of Rs. 300,000 for special kids who sang national anthems, Rs. 200,000 for scouts, and Rs. 100,000 for the police band that took part in the function as cash rewards.