ISLAMABAD: On Saturday, First Lady Begum Samina Alvi emphasised the need for ongoing efforts to provide equitable opportunities in a variety of disciplines for women, particularly those from disadvantaged areas of the nation.

Begum Alvi emphasised the need for the revival of traditional arts and crafts during the opening ceremony of an arts and crafts exhibition organised by the Indus Heritage Trust with the theme “Celebrating the creative economy through the creative industry.” This could not only help in the preservation of the national heritage but also offer equal opportunities for women to earn an income.

She praised the Trust’s efforts to give women from disadvantaged areas of the country commercial possibilities through its efforts to conserve traditional arts and crafts, noting that economically empowered women always contributed to a strong and forward-thinking society.

According to her, these initiatives may succeed if women received the right instruction and development of their traditional craft-making talents.

She also suggested that, like Turkey’s efforts to preserve its historic talents, the traditional stitching and embroidery techniques still used in certain sections of the nation be supported.

She emphasised the importance of reviving the arts and craftsmen, saying that exchanges of delegations with other nations might support such efforts and promote Pakistan’s distinctive traditional arts and culture overseas.