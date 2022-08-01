The collapse of a “abandoned” eatery at Karachi’s Do Darya was believed to have caused no casualties, officials said on Monday.

Social media users posted videos demonstrating the fall of the deck that overlooked the water.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Asad Raza, “A restaurant on Do Darya called Zaiqa fell but there were no casualties.”

He further stated that police had been on the spot quickly after learning of the event through the 15 helpline.According to him, the eatery has been shut for the past 12 years and police were informed of this.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Darakshan Rana Mohammed Dilawar, a different officer, confirmed that there were no casualties reported and described the location as a “abandoned structure” that was not in use.

At the Do Darya stretch in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase VIII, there are a number of well-known eateries. The tragedy occurs after the city’s frail sewer system and infrastructure were destroyed by strong monsoon rains.