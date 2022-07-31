A top official in the Russian–occupied Crimea said on Sunday that Ukraine had launched a drone strike before of the scheduled Navy Day celebrations, causing five injuries and forcing the cancellation of the activities.

A mysterious item “flew into the yard of the fleet’s headquarters,” according to a post made on the messaging app Telegram by the governor of Sevastopol, whose Russia’s Black Sea Fleet is located.

He declared that Ukraine had decided to “spoil Navy Day for us.”

The Ukrainian defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.According to Razvozhayev, five employees of the fleet headquarters had been harmed, and the Federal Security Service (FSB) was investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

All festivities have been postponed, according to Razvozhayev, because to security concerns.

Russian ships celebrate Navy Day every year with parades and ceremonies honouring their sailors.

Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 sparked a protracted dispute with the West over Moscow’s support for pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine.