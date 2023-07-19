On July 19, the Kashmiris observed the Accession to Pakistan Day with determination to continue the freedom struggle.

This day has been an iconic sign of resilience as it was on this historic day when the Kashmiri leadership unanimously decided to link their future with Pakistan.

This day also reminds us to support Kashmiris in their struggle for sel determination.

Indian atrocities against the people of Kashmir have literally eviscerated the International Law and all the hopes of peace are buried therein.

This is an ongoing brutality and International community must look into it if it really wants peace in the region.

Here are some excerpts of a report prepared by Legal Forum For Kashmir explaining the indian terror through legislation in the valley.

This is an eye opener study supported with documentary evidence and it speaks volumes of the fact how the life has been turned into living hell for the people of occupied Kashmir.

The summary of the study states :

“The documents below are the numerous orders, notifications, and press releases by the Indian State after the abrogation of Article 370. It also includes various articles on different issues like Forest Rights Act, Domicile certificate etc. The orders have diverse themes including Land acquirement for military purposes, Roshini Act, Termination of government employees under 311 (2) (c), Waqaf properties, Pandit Migration, reorganisation act (2019), Domicile Certificate, Delimitation Commission etc.

For instance, the various orders and notifications illustrate different aspects of Roshni Scheme, post August 2019. It is being mentioned that on October 9, 2020, High Court ordered retrieval of land under Roshni scheme. However once the process began it became evident that the majority of the beneficiaries were from BJP & Sangh (RSS) affiliates. After which BJP demanded a conditional reversal of October 09 decision to make a demarcation between common and influential people. Moreover data has indicated that land holdings under this scheme were held more by people in Jammu than in Kashmir. Also, RTI applications are referred, wherein BJP leader Kavinder Gupta has been named as one of the beneficiaries of the land. Interesting point is that those from Kashmir who had applied under the scheme land. had already the lease rights of the same land.

In case of the termination of government employees, 311 (2) c has been used as an instrument for the collective punishment of Kashmiri populace. Employees on the radar of security agencies or having links (or sympathizer) with banned outfit of Jammat e Islami have been either terminated or targeted.

Orders with regard to Kashmiri Migrants (Pandits) questions have been raised pertaining to property and return issues of Kashmir Pandits. Special recruitment packages have been issued under PM scheme for migrants.

Order on Delimitation commission indicates how Indian state is trying to divide areas to suit their political interests. Furthermore, new orders related to domicile certificate demonstrates the motive of demographic change by easing out the process of attaining local citizenship certificate.

Over all the amalgam of the below orders shows how numerous rules aided by law have been used by Indian State as cannon fodder to achieve their goals and objectives. The briskness in the process of issuing various dictates and implementation of those orders is of one the essential feature in this.”

Pakistan will have to support Kashmiris with full energy. Kashmiris have made a history of sacrifices. They should not be denied their right of self-determination,