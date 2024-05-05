The National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency is a brand-new cybercrime agency that the government has suddenly established. There are serious questions regarding the motivation behind this decision to replace the FIA’s cybercrime wing.

Actors claim that the NCCIA was employed to manage offences under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.However, the authorities have chosen to skip any meaningful conversation with digital rights organisations, the IT industry, or even the general public, at a time when digital rights and privacy remain critical concerns for the state to resolve. A strategy this ambiguous encourages mistrust and suspicion about the goals of the government. It hasn’t explained why this change was necessary or provided evidence of the flaws in the current structure.

The repurposing of FIA assets, staff, and ongoing cases under a different name begs the fundamental question: what precisely is the NCCIA’s goal that the FIA was unable to accomplish? Would it not have been wiser to strengthen the current framework instead of implementing new ones if the objective was to improve capabilities or streamline operations?The suddenness of the action implies that it is not the new ruling class’s doing.

The transfer will probably result in confusion and redundancies, taking attention away from real concerns from cybercrime and towards the administrative havoc of moving to a new agency. Such interruptions may also make it more difficult to carry out current operations and hamper international collaboration that is supported by the FIA.

Additionally, the NCCIA’s expansive and ambiguous mandate may result in additional data gathering and surveillance methods that violate residents’ privacy rights in the name of security.

The way the PML-N government is operating now seems to be the same as it did while Peca was being implemented—that is, without consulting anyone. The circumstances have raised concerns about the regulatory framework governing the internet in the years to come. The purported goal is to take more control over social media and acquire more authority to repress activists, dissidents, and journalists who criticise government policy.

The public deserves an explanation from the government regarding the purpose and necessity of the NCCIA. It must explain how this new configuration can better meet the country’s cybersecurity demands without sacrificing democratic freedoms.

It is imperative that a wide range of stakeholders be involved in any future improvements in this field. To guarantee that the agency’s actions are impartial, efficient, and considerate of the rights it is ostensibly intended to defend, it is imperative that it interact with authorities in the fields of cybersecurity, digital rights, law, and public opinion. We have to fight the need to monitor social media.