Abrar-ul-Haq, the PTI’s leader and a musician, has been relieved of his duties as the Pakistan Red Crescent Society’s head (PRCS).Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari was named the next PRCS chairman by President Arif Alvi on Thursday for a term of three years. The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination then announced his appointment.

On November 15, 2019, the singer-turned-politician was chosen to lead the Pakistan Red Crescent Society. Before Abrar-ul-Haq was appointed, Saeed Elahi served as interim chairman of PRCS.

Just days after Haq took office, Elahi contested his appointment in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).After dismissing a previous stay order against the PTI government’s choice to select a party member and the head of his own NGO as PRCH head, the IHC affirmed Haq’s appointment.