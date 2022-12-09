Pakistan will take on England in the second Test match today at Multan, following Rawalpindi (Friday).Faheem Ashraf has been added to the playing eleven, while young spinner Abrar Ahmed will make his Pakistani debut. For the second game, Azhar Ali has also been benched, and Mohammad Nawaz has taken his position.

England chose to bat first after winning the toss. Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, claimed that if they had won the toss, they would have chosen to bat first.

Haris Rauf, a fast bowler for Pakistan, will not play in the remaining tests against England. On the opening day in Rawalpindi, the 29-year-old, who made his test debut, stepped on the ball while fielding, which caused a Grade-II strain in his right quad.

At the National High Performance Centre in Lahore, Haris will now start his rehabilitation.England currently leads the three-game series 1-0.

Salman Ali Agha, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Zahid Mehmood, Abrar Ahmed, and Mohammad Ali make up the Pakistan XI for the second Test.