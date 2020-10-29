ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (NNI): Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri says Pakistan had released Indian Air Force Pilot Abhinandan as a gesture for peace and ruled out any pressure in this regard.He said this while responding to a question during his Weekly Press Briefing in Islamabad on Thursday afternoon.

He said Pakistan wants peace and stability in the region and release of Indian pilot manifests this resolve of Islamabad. The Spokesperson, however, said that Pakistan is fully prepared and capable to take firm action against any misadventure from any country.

He said Pakistan’s response of downing Indian planes was a manifestation of the level of preparedness of its armed forces against any outside threat against the country.Responding to another question, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said new domicile and land acquisition laws in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are against the international law and the spirit of UN resolutions over the matter. He said India cannot alter the status quo of IIOJK. NNI