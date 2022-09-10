A show-cause notice was issued to PTI legislator Abdul Shakoor Shad on Saturday as a result of his recent remarks and intention to file a plea with the Islamabad High Court. This was done in response to his membership being suspended (IHC).

According to the notice from PTI’s Sindh chapter, the congressman had submitted his “handwritten resignation letter” and had also shared it on Twitter.

The letter added that Shad had claimed to have previously served in the National Assembly in his Twitter bio (MNA). The article continued by stating that the Karachi lawmaker has also filed papers to run in the NA-246 by-elections in place of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The notification states that Shad withdrew his papers after accepting the party chairman’s offer, in defiance of clear party directives to the contrary.

Furthermore, it asserted that the MP had broken party norms by “suddenly” approaching the Islamabad High Court.

The letter also mentioned Shad’s “many occurrences” of speaking out against the party in the media.

Shad, you are obliged to answer within seven days of receiving this notification and provide justifications for why your (Shad’s) party membership shouldn’t be reinstated.

This is egregious misconduct and a violation of the party rules. You are no longer eligible to hold any party offices or positions, and your basic party membership is hereby suspended until then.

Shad won the NA-246 seat in the 2018 elections by defeating PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. The seat was viewed as a PPP stronghold because Bilawal’s PPP has historically received support from the Lyari neighborhood of Karachi, which dates back to his grandfather’s era.