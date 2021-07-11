LAKKI MARWAT: Two abductors have been killed while one other was apprehended after a gunfight between police and the criminals in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, police said on Sunday.

Divulging details of the entire episode, the district police officer (DPO) in Lakki Marwat said that a driver was abducted from the Ghazni Khel area two days back and the abductors demanded Rs5.5 million for his release.

The police, while acting on a tip-off, surrounded the abductors and after a gunfight recovered the abductee. “During the encounter, two abductors were killed while one other was arrested with a weapon,” he said.

In another violent act reported recently, an assistant sub-inspector Kaleemullah was martyred when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a police patrol party in Lakki Marwat.

The incident took place in Lakki Marwat’s Sherbi Khel area where the assailants opened fire on a police patrol party in the vicinity of Pezo police station. Police confirmed that ASI Kaleemullah was martyred in the firing incident. A search operation was commenced in the area for arresting the attackers.