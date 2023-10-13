PARTS of upper Sindh and southern Punjab, notably the riverine katcha regions around the Indus, have been turned into lawless zones where outlaws effectively run the show and even law enforcement is afraid to go. Unfortunately, as the Wednesday kidnapping of five police officers, including a SHO, in Shikarpur’s Khanpur neighbourhood shows, even those responsible for maintaining order are not immune from criminal activity. A story claims that the five police officers were abducted by bandits from the Kot Shahu police station in retribution for the recent capture of a wanted criminal in Sukkur. Law enforcement officials have been abducted by bandits before. In Sindh and Punjab’s katcha areas, kidnapping for ransom has actually developed into a kind of industry where innocent people are detained until their families pay significant sums of money to criminals. This is true despite the fact that numerous operations have been carried out against lawbreakers, the most recent of which began last month and involved the military, the Rangers, and both the police, all operating under the direction of the Sindh Apex Committee. However, it is obvious that these actions have not been sufficient to loosen the grip of criminals over the riverine area.

Despite the challenging terrain in the katcha districts, it is difficult to understand how security personnel have managed toIt is difficult to understand how security forces have failed to stop bloodshed and apprehend outlaws in the modern era. While criminals flaunt military-grade weapons and post TikTok videos, LEAs in Sindh and Punjab have been unable to put an end to the ‘dacoit raj’ in the riverine zone. Both the previous Punjab governments, who have considered the southern portion of the province as a backwater and the PPP, which ruled Sindh for the past 15 years, have a lot to account for. The issue has persisted for years despite the caretaker administrations’ failure to address it. Security organisations must also explain how the bandits have access to contemporary weapons that are more adapted for use in combat. To rid the katcha area of bandits and guarantee that locals may live in peace, a deliberate plan including both provincial administrations is required as opposed to sporadic efforts. And although it’s important to bring seasoned criminals to justice, it’s also important to give the youth in the Katcha Belt socioeconomic options so they don’t turn to crime.