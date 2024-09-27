Today, there is a commotion of Mubarak Salamat in the whole country that the IMF has approved our loan of seven billion dollars and according to the latest reports, the first installment is also being released, which we hope to get by September 30.

The biggest tragedy is that we and our government have also received a congratulatory message from the IMF for sanctioning this loan. To me it felt like rubbing salt in the wounds, I don’t know what you guys think about it? If the nation is told that the seven billion dollars for which our entire state came to its knees, the assets of more than seven billion dollars belong to an actor from a neighboring country, then you can imagine what will go through the heart of this nation. In these circumstances, as a nation, should we express happiness for getting this loan? Or should you look into your neck and find out the reasons for your downward journey?

This journey of ours is not a story of two years, it is a journey of decades. We have been very cleverly lured into this trap. When we were an agricultural country, we were shown the dream of becoming an industrial country. Initially aid and then loans were introduced at almost zero interest. It was only in the middle of the journey that the nature of the loans started to change and we had to bear the burden of buying the goods as per the seller’s wishes and the services of their consultants instead of the machinery of our choice and today these loans have become a quagmire for us. That in which we are sinking and there is no way out.

Mir Kya Sade Hayen, fell ill because of which

They take medicine from the boy of this Attar

If you also run a household, the simple rule is that your expenses should be less than your income, so as not to overstretch yourself. Granted, running a country is much more complicated than that and today no country can claim to be completely debt-free, but these debts are in proportion. Current GDP of the country or expected income in the form of debt are taken into account. This means that loans are sought to increase income. In contrast, we take these loans to meet our expenses or to pay off past debts or their interest.

Now it is natural to ask the question in the minds of all of you that how will these loans be paid? And who will pay these debts? The funny thing is that the people who are taking loans do not know the answer and why should they know? Their children, business, residence and medical treatment are all abroad, so what is their concern about who will pay the loan. Their job is only to take loans, which they are doing very well and gracefully. When Ghalib used to take loans, he had the support of his late father’s pension to comfort him, yet he was aware of the truth and said:

I used to drink from debt, but I thought that yes

Our hunger will bring color one day

Just understand that the days of bringing the colors of Faqa Masti are almost over. If you are not sure, check your electricity bill one more time. Now the world is not ready to pledge our assets. Let us understand that they charge us fifteen or twenty rupees for something worth a hundred rupees and that too as a favor to us. Despite all this we are forced to call and understand them as friends, because the time has come to reap the fruits of our past actions. By the way, when a bad time comes to an individual, they take his assets at any price, so why should countries be exempted? The worst news in all these situations is that now they have their eyes on our strategic assets and our agricultural lands. If Allah does not allow this to happen, we will have neither food nor dreams of the future. When the future is uncertain, the dreams of Kahe.

May Allah give understanding to our rulers to reduce their expenses, so that income and expenses can be balanced and these debts can be reduced. Where to reduce costs, as this is a restricted area, something should be written on it and taking pictures is absolutely prohibited. Therefore, in the end, it can be said that “no medicine is needed but prayer”.