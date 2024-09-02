Aayush Shukla has made a remarkable achievement in T20 International cricket by conceding no runs in his four overs against Mongolia.

Shukla became the third bowler in T20I history, and the fourth overall, to complete all four overs as maidens.

Prior to him, Canada’s Saad Bin Zafar and New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson had achieved this feat in T20 Internationals.

Additionally, in 2021, Indian domestic bowler Akshay Karnivar also bowled four maiden overs in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In a T20 match, a bowler can bowl a maximum of four overs, making a complete spell to consist of 24 balls.