Kartik Aaryan is ecstatic right now since he is taking in Aneez Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s splendour. The Luka Chuppi actor has been starring in films since the success of the film, and for Aashiqui 3 he will team up with Anurag Basu and Vishesh Films.

Recently, the young leading man took to Instagram to share the first teaser for the third instalment of the blockbuster film.The 31-year-old wrote the famous song “Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum… Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum” as the caption for the post (Now I can live without you, and even drink the poison of life).

Additionally, the Dhamaka actor stated that this will be his “first with Basu D.””This one is going to make you cry! Kartik also shared a group shot with Pritam, Anurag, Mukesh Bhatt, and Bhushan Kumar (T-Series) prior to this teaser, referring to them as “Team A.”The actor expressed his joy at having the chance to play such a fantastic part.

Working on Aashiqui 3 is like living out a dream for the actor, who grew up watching the timeless classic “Aashiqui.”I feel honoured and appreciative to have this opportunity to work with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt, he continued. Kartik stated that “working with Anurag” would “in many ways” influence him.