Actor Darsheel Safari, who acted as a child star in the 2007 historical film ‘Taare Zameen Par’, which was a super hit across the world including India, has released a picture with Aamir Khan.

Yesterday, Darsheel Safari shared a picture with Mr. Perfectionist on Instagram after which fans eagerly asked for details on the post.

In the picture shared by the actor, Aamir Khan has a white beard and white hair while both of them are expressing surprise towards each other.

In the caption, the young actor said, ‘We are back after 16 years, and we are very excited’. Along with this, Darsheel called Aamir Khan as his ‘mentor’ and also expressed his love for him.

Darsheel announced that after 4 days it would be known what this poster is about.

On the other hand, the Indian media says that Aamir Khan and Darsheel are returning in the sequel of Tare Zameen Par, Satare Zameen Par Hai.

According to Indian media, both of them have started working on the film and this poster is related to this, however, it has not been confirmed yet.