According to NDTV, a teenager in India’s Telangana was gravely injured after getting hit by an oncoming train while attempting to make a TikTok video in which he hoped to grab a glimpse of the train in the background.

Akshay is an 11th-grade student. He was walking along the railway track, hoping to capture a moving train in the background of his TikTok video. However, he fell short of his target and was violently hit by a rushing train.

As a result of the collision with the train, he was flung into the air before crashing to the ground. As a consequence of the tragedy, several people were seriously injured.

When a railway guard observed the youngster on the track, he immediately phoned an ambulance. Akshay is now having therapy.