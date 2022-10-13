Due to the lengthy power outage at the Sindh High Court, the Sindh High Court has issued an arrest warrant for the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of K-Electric that is subject to bail.

The court ordered K-electric CEO Javed Alam Odhu, the Additional Inspector General (AIG), to comply with the warrant within an hour and directed the police to produce him as well.

The city’s load shedding problem, which also interfered with the court’s proceedings, infuriated Justice Salahuddin Panwhur. KE representatives showed up in court to present their case.

They claim that a problem in the national power system, which ultimately affected the electrical supplies in various parts of the city, is to blame for the extensive power outage that was seen in the city.