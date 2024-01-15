Lava has once again erupted from the Reykjavik volcano in Iceland.

According to media reports, people were evacuated from the nearby town of Grindavik due to the eruption of lava.

According to reports, the emergency level has been raised to high alert in the nearby areas after the lava has boiled.

The island’s Reykjanes volcano erupted on December 20 last month after hundreds of earthquakes over several months.

According to the Reuters news agency, the Meteorological Department said in its report that this is the fifth volcano to erupt since 2021 in the country’s Reykjanes Peninsula region.