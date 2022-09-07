Actress Janhvi Kapoor shared a video of herself dancing to Rekha’s classic song Dil Cheez Kiya Hai from the popular movie Umrao Jaan in a recent Instagram post. The post has now gone viral.

“Trying to keep it together #literally,” the actress commented along with the images and videos she posted of herself dancing away.

While wearing boxing gloves in one photo and appearing fearless and strong, Kapoor has a mournful expression in another.

In the viral video, Kapoor can be seen dancing effortlessly while donning a stunning yet sophisticated Anarkali attire.

According to Hindustan Times, the dance appeared to be well-liked by her audience as seen by the comments “Beautiful” and “This video is delivering complete Umrao Jaan vibes,” which were both left by fans.

Kapoor made her acting debut in the movie Dhadak with Ishaan Khatter.

She will next be featured in Mili, directed by her father, Boney Kapoor.