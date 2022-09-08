With the Indian adaptation of the American TV series The Good Wife starring Julianna Margulies, actress Kajol will make a comeback after a long absence.

With the caption “Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka- a fight of #TheGoodWife#HotstarSpecials #TheGoodWife, coming soon only on @DisneyPlusHS,” the actress posted a thirty-second clip to her Instagram account.

The protagonist of the American television drama The Good Wife is Alicia Florrick, whose politician husband is embroiled in a sexual scandal.

On an episodic basis, the show also featured other cases that were resolved. In her enthusiasm to work on an OTT project, Kajol exudes. The Dilwale actor previously released a statement in which she stated: “Being a big fan of digital series, the concept has always been appealing.

And. after following cool shows like Rudra and Arya, I realized there was no better platform other than Disney+ Hotstar to start my series journey.”

Meanwhile, Vishal Jethwa and Salaam Venky, who will star opposite Ahana Kumar, are upcoming projects for Kajol.