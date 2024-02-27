Soon you won’t need to keep your smartphone in your pocket, instead, it will be possible to use it wrapped around your wrist.

A Chinese company has developed a concept bendable smartphone that can be wrapped around the wrist.

This phone was presented on the occasion of the ongoing Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

As mentioned above, this is a concept phone, but it shows the advancements in smartphone display technology.

According to the company, when the phone is wrapped around the wrist, all the details from the display are shown at the top of the screen.

The device’s display adjusts itself accordingly when the phone is tilted, the company said.

In fact, the company claims that this phone works somewhat like the human spine.

It basically feels like a combination of a smartwatch and a smartphone that is worn around the wrist via a band.

The back of the phone has been kept soft so that it does not feel uncomfortable when wrapped around the wrist.

A panel on the back of the phone hides a number of small batteries that make it possible to twist the device like a chain.

The company did not shed light on other features of the phone but it was made clear that it is not being offered for sale.