At the Chakwal neighbourhood of Kallar Kahar, a tragic bus accident left over 60 persons injured in addition to at least 15 fatalities.

According to accounts, the bus’s brakes failed when the bus was travelling from Islamabad to Lahore carrying a wedding party, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

Rescue workers claimed that the bus veered off course and struck three different moving automobiles on the other track.

64 injured passengers, including women and children, were sent to a hospital, according to Chakwal Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain.

This was the second occurrence of this kind in under a month.

The concerned authorities were ordered by the prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, to give the injured people the best medical care possible.

The prime minister prayed for the injured to recover quickly and for the departed souls to find peace as he expressed his sincere sorrow over the loss of life.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, speaker of the National Assembly, and Zahid Akram Durrani, deputy speaker, both expressed their profound sadness over the deaths.

The speaker and deputy speaker gave the appropriate authorities instructions to treat the injured as best they could while offering prayers for the souls of the deceased.