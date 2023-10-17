There are about 250 Israeli and other foreign hostages in Gaza: Spokesman Hamas Military Wing

A thousand American citizens left Israel in view of the fear of the Israel-Hamas war.

According to a foreign news agency, the spokesman of the Hamas military wing has claimed that there are about 250 Israeli and other foreign hostages in Gaza, 22 of whom have been killed in the Israeli bombing of Gaza.

According to the spokesman of the military wing, the hostages will be released in exchange for the release of Palestinians from Israeli prisons.

Israeli aggression on Gaza continues, the number of martyred Palestinians has exceeded 2800

On the other hand, the Lebanese resistance organization Hezbollah has released a video of a heavy attack on Israel, targeting tanks and intelligence targets.

According to reports, the number of soldiers in the tank at the time of the attack was not known, apart from this, military vehicles were also targeted in the border areas.

It should be noted that the Israeli aggression on Gaza continues and the number of martyred Palestinians has exceeded 2,800.