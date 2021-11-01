Once known for being predictably unpredictable, Pakistan Cricket Team has come out as a strong force against all odds. Pakistan has produced many legendary cricketers and led by many greats like Imran Khan, Miandad, Waseem Akram, Inzamam, Younus, Afridi, and many more, but the unit under Babar Azam has a different body language that speaks clearly f how much they are dedicated to winning title for their country.

The record break victory against India will be remembered for years not only in Pakistan but also in India and across the world as well. Then the chase against New Zealand which had withdrawn series against Pakistan a few weeks back was remarkable. Moreover, the fight against Afghanistan was also a dedicated one considering the serious bowling attack of the neighboring country.

While celebrating the victories we sometimes forget to give credit to some important people who have contributed a lot to this sport and brought the glory of cricket back to the country. Firstly the previous coaches included Misbah ul Haq, Waqar Younis, and Younis Khan must be appreciated at this stage for putting confidence in Rizwan, Asif, and Haris Rauf who are shining on the big platform now. Though the coaching staff and dressing room are appearing to be very positive now, for that we must credit our new coaches. But the development of the players discussed earlier is a big achievement of those who worked previously under a lot of criticism from the cricketing fraternity, fans, and media.

The second and the most important point to make here is that Pakistan cannot be isolated in cricket, and it is a proven fact that cricket is incomplete without Pakistan. One more thing which we can deduce from brilliant victories against the top cricketing side is when you are aware of committing bad you will surely come under pressure. We have seen the Indian and New Zealand cricket playing under pressure against Pakistan because they were aware of what has been bad with Pakistan, and how Pakistan was committed to expressing that frustration in the field.

This team has not only won matches against tough opponents but also displayed a great sportsman spirit as well. They were not aggressive and enthusiastic in their celebrations although the thirst for scoring runs and taking wickets was visible in their performances.

This shows how strong and professional this team is and how to respect this team has for this gentleman’s game. Though the tournament is not finished the players have already won the hearts of millions of cricket fans around the globe including some of the cricket greats. We hope the great performance will be continued till the last game.