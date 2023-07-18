The Election Commission has powers to change the election date, Kanwar Dilshad

Islamabad: Editor in chief Pakistan group of news paper and CEO Rozenews Sk Niazi condolences on the death of Tariq Fazal Chaudhary’s son May Allah grant patience to Tariq Fazal Chaudhary and his family, SK Niazi I had raised the issue that there should be a Charter of Economy, Economy policy should be sustained and The army chief did a great job in terms of economy.A strong economy is essential for every Pakistani and We needed an agreement with the IMF and Prime Minister is inaugurating new projects every day, SK Niazi Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is seen working, SK Niazi.he added that People will benefit from the inauguration of new projects, said SK Niazi

I think Nawaz Sharif will return home and so for Elections will have to be held anyway, SK Niazi

Talk of former Secretary Election Commission Kanwar Dilshad in the program “Sachi Baat”. Premature dissolution of the assemblies is the discretionary power of the federal government . he added that Regarding the elections, the Election Commission has completed the preparations, The Election Commission has powers to change the election date, Kanwar Dilshad if The powers of caretaker government are limited, former Secretary Election Commission Caretaker government cannot extend its term itself, and

People’s consciousness has become very high, former Secretary Election Commission

Pervaiz Khattak was involved in various governments, Kanwar Dilshad

It must be understood that the agreement with the IMF is encouraging, The purpose of the agreement with the IMF is not to give relief to the people and

It is expected that the new government will come in December 2023 so Stock exchange going up is temporary, trade deficit will increase and Inflation will increase in the country, economist Dr. Shahid Hasan Siddiqui