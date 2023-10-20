Pakistan’s humanitarian aid to Gaza reached Egypt’s Al-Arish International Airport.

According to the foreign news agency, Al-Arish Airport is 40 kilometers away from Gaza.

A special plane carrying 81 tons of humanitarian and medical aid from Pakistan has arrived in Egypt, where Sajid Bilal, Pakistan’s ambassador to Egypt, entrusted the aid to the Egyptian Red Crescent Society.

The Pakistani embassy says that Pakistan stands with the Palestinian people at this critical juncture, Pakistan will continue to send necessary aid to the Palestinians.

The first batch of aid items from the Pakistan Army and NDMA has reached Egypt from Islamabad to help the Palestinian people on behalf of Pakistan, where the aid items will be able to enter Gaza after the opening of the Rafah Crossing.

The relief goods sent by Pakistan to help the Palestinian people include 1,000 tents, 4,000 blankets, and 3 tons of medicines.