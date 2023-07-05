Moscow: A fighter plane of the Russian Air Force has crashed in the Pacific Ocean.

According to the reports, the MiG-31 fighter jet of the Russian army was on a training flight on the Kamchatka island off the Pacific Ocean, but shortly after the flight, the plane lost contact with the control tower.

A Russian military spokesman said the fighter jet crashed into the sea. There were two pilots in the plane. The search operation is going on but the wreckage of the plane has not been found yet.

Fears were being expressed in the international media that the plane of the Russian army was equipped with missiles, but the Russian army has denied this and said that the plane had no weapons.

The cause of the plane crash could not be determined. The Russian military has denied the involvement of terrorist elements in the plane crash.

It should be noted that the MiG-31, developed in 1980, is a twin-engine, two-seat supersonic fighter capable of engaging enemy aircraft and cruise missiles at long range.

Earlier in April, another MiG-31 aircraft crashed, but the pilots on board got out safely.