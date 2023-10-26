The federal government collected Rs 222 billion in the levy in the first quarter: sources Photo file

In the first quarter of this financial year, the collection of petroleum levy has increased by a record 368%.

According to the sources, the federal government received 222 billion rupees as levy in the first quarter, while 47 billion 48 crore rupees were received from July to September last financial year.

Also, read this

The caretaker government has fulfilled the IMF condition regarding the levy on petrol

According to the sources, 580 billion rupees were collected for petroleum levy in the last financial year, while the target of collection of petroleum levy for the current financial year is set at 869 billion rupees.

It should be noted that currently a levy of Rs.60 per liter is being collected on petrol, while a levy of Rs.55 per liter on high-speed diesel is being levied.