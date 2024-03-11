Instagram has quietly made an interesting game part of the photo-sharing app.

Yes indeed, the Meta-owned app has added a new game that will surely appeal to fans of old games.

The game is similar to the Pong games available on mobile phones in the past.

To access this game, you have to go to the direct message and open a chat.

Send and click any emoji on that chat, the screen will turn yellow and your selected emoji will appear there.

After that, emojis will start raining from above and gradually the background color will get darker while the speed of emojis falling will also increase.

Your high score will be saved in the game.

When you start playing a game by sending emojis to a person, they won’t know, but they might ask what the purpose of sending emojis is for nothing.