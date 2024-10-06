ISLAMABAD : A policeman who was injured during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest died in hospital during treatment. According to police reports, Hamid Shah was shifted to 26 Chongi with serious injuries. Pimms was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Islamabad Police has announced that the funeral prayer of the deceased officer will be performed in police lines shortly. Abdul Hameed Shah had joined the Islamabad Police in 1988 and was a resident of Abbottabad. He was due to retire in just three months after completing his service. On 4 October, all roads leading to Islamabad’s Red Zone were blocked with containers in view of the PTI’s planned protest at D Chowk. During the protests, there were fierce clashes between the protesters and the police, the police resorted to shelling while the protesters retaliated by pelting stones, resulting in injuries to several officers.