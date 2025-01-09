Actress Malavika Mohanan, who has gained fame for her stellar performances in Bollywood and regional films, revealed in a recent interview that a piece of advice from Bollywood’s “perfectionist” Aamir Khan changed the course of her career.

The actress said that Aamir Khan encouraged her to take up acting as a profession, which had a profound impact on her life.

Malavika said that she first met Aamir Khan during the shooting of the film Talash.

She said: “The shooting of the film Talash was taking place at night in South Mumbai. I was standing on the other side of the road and Aamir Khan was resting between shots. Suddenly he called me and asked what I do. When I told him that I was in college, he said, ‘You should become an actress’. It was completely unexpected but his advice changed my mind.”

Malavika Mohanan is going to be a part of several big projects in 2025. These include her debut Telugu film “The Raja Sahib”, in which she will be seen opposite superstar Prabhas. Apart from this, she will be playing a pivotal role opposite actor Karthi in the spy thriller “Sardar 2”.