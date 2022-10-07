In the 96th Mahzooz weekly draw, a Pakistani mechanic living in Abu Dhabi won AED10,000,000 (Rs607 million).Saad has spent the last nine years residing in Dubai.He becomes Mahzooz’s second Pakistani citizen and 29th multi-millionaire.The 32-year-old is currently residing in a shared residence that his company has given. He often participated in Mahzooz, buying water bottles once a week.

When he realised he had correctly predicted five out of the five winning numbers, his life was forever altered.Junaid, also from Pakistan, who received the first-place award of AED50,000,000, became the first contestant to hold such a distinction.

Mahzooz has created 29 multi-millionaires since then and distributed about $300,000,000 in prize money.When questioned about his plans for the money, Saad replied that he intended to give some of the winnings to Pakistani flood victims and that he intended to use the remaining funds to relocate his family to the UAE and launch a business with his buddies.

“We are thrilled to see that we have another deserved grand prize winner from Pakistan,” said Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, the company that runs Mahzooz, at the press conference held in Dubai to announce the most recent winner.

As part of Mahzooz’s new limited-time promotion, which grants participants an additional complimentary entry into the weekly draw upon purchasing one bottle of water for AED35, Saad claimed he randomly selected the winning numbers, 5, 14, 18, 24 and 35, and asked his wife to choose another set of five numbers.

Although Saad’s wife chose her line with care, it was Saad’s combination of numbers that ultimately made him a billionaire. Saad was a machine operator and mechanic at an aluminium foundry, earning AED 2,000 per month.