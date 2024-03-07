ISLAMABAD: In order to take a new loan program of 8 billion dollars from the IMF, the government will have to end the subsidy of 29 billion rupees and similarly it will have to end the cross subsidy of 100 billion rupees. Which is given on gas prices.

The IMF wants the government to stick to Ogra’s half-yearly commitments on gas prices to prevent spiraling debt.

The government will have to submit an audit report of Sui Southern by June 2024 and explain why it is making losses and why it has become a loss-making entity, besides, self-consumption of industrial power plants to the national grid by December 2024. Must be connected.

Additionally, the Ministry of Energy has to submit a plan to control the revolving debt in the gas sector, which currently stands at Rs 29 trillion. The government has to submit this plan to reduce the revolving debt by June 2024

The IMF also wants the weighted average cost of gas (WCOG) mandated by the government to revenue the profits of gas companies to be recovered from domestic consumers as well as the cost of bringing in RLNG.

The IMF also wants the gas subsidy for the fertilizer sector to be phased out from February 1, 2024, but the government has said it will allow three fertilizer plants of Fuji Fertilizer and two plants of Fatima Fertilizer. A cheaper supply of petroleum gas will end in the future.