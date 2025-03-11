A serious error by a third-party company in the United States has exposed the Social Security numbers and other private information of an unknown number of customers of a major American bank.

According to a foreign news agency, Bank of America has informed its customers that their names, account details, addresses, contact information, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and other government identifiers have been exposed due to confidential documents being left in an open container.

The bank says that the responsibility for this breach lies with the third-party company that ‘destroyed the data’.

According to bank officials, the company was hired to remove documents from an unnamed financial center on December 30, 2024 and destroy them for security purposes.

In a statement, the bank said that some of the documents were found outside secure containers located outside the financial center.

Bank of America has not yet said how many customers have been affected by this data breach. As of January this year, Bank of America was providing financial services to 69 million American consumers and small businesses.