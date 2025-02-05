ISLAMABAD:A human chain was formed at Kohala Bridge to express solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir to mark a solidarity day with Kashmiris on Wednesday.a minute’s silence was observed after sirens were sounded to pay homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for freedom of the valley.in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), human chains were formed at the seven bridges connecting AJK with Pakistan, including

Besides Kohala, human chains were formed at Holar, Bararkot, Dhalkot, Azad Pattan, Dhan Galli, and Mangla bridges that connect AJK with Pakistan at 10:00 am.special prayers were offered nationwide to honour the Kashmiri martyrs, while mass demonstrations were held to echo the demand for Kashmir’s right to self-determination, a promise made by the United Nations 78 years ago but yet to be fulfilled.a rally was taken out from the Foreign Office to D-Chowk in the capital in which federal ministers, officials of the Foreign Office, a large number of citizens, and children from Sweet Home participated. The participants carried posters and banners and raised slogans of “Kashmiri Banega Pakistan” (Kashmir will become Pakistan).