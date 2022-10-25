QUETTA: On Tuesday, a Levies Force agent was killed while participating in an operation against criminal elements in Mastung. Details indicate that during an operation, Quetta’s Mastung Police and Force jointly searched a home in Kali Pirkanu.

Zahoor Ahmad, a member of the Levies Force, was killed by gunfire from armed men who were inside the home at the time of the assault.In addition, the police retaliated by killing one suspect and arresting two others who had been injured.

According to police officials, a coordinated response was made in response to information that bandits were allegedly hiding in a Pirkanu home.