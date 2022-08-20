In a video statement, Khadija, a medical student who was allegedly subjected to physical and psychological abuse in Faisalabad for refusing to wed her friend’s father, refutes rumours that she and her family have made amends with the alleged abusers.

“A video has gone viral on social media this morning (Friday) stating we have reconciled with these criminals, but I have not reconciled with this criminal family,” she said in her video statement.

“I’m still defending my viewpoint in this matter. We will absolutely punish these crooks, God willing, and I need your help. We haven’t made amends with them, “Khadija emphasised.

She claimed that Anna, the daughter of her friend and lead suspect Sheikh Danish Ali, was the one who created the viral video, although she did not know the reason for its creation at the time.

It should be mentioned that a video of a medical student being tortured recently circulated online; in it, she was forced to lick the suspects’ shoes while having her hair and brows clipped.