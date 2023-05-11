Tonga experienced an earthquake with a 7.4 magnitude, which prompted officials to evaluate the potential of a tsunami. However, no warning was given, which was good news for coastal communities.

The epicentre of the seismic event, which occurred offshore, was about 73 km northwest of Hihifo, Tonga. The earthquake had a depth of 212 kilometres (132 miles), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Despite the significant magnitude, the US Tsunami Warning System quickly announced that no tsunami warning was required after the incident.

Due to the earthquake’s proximity to the water, authorities were on the lookout for potential tsunamis and were alarmed by this seismic activity. Due to the incident’s offshore location, specialists started an evaluation of the situation right once to see if any tidal waves may be a hazard to coastal areas. Fortunately, the US Tsunami Warning System determined that no tsunami notice was necessary based on the information at hand and the lack of any immediate hazard.

The earthquake serves as a reminder of the erratic nature of earthquakes and the significance of monitoring systems that can quickly identify and assess such occurrences. The information acquired from this incident will help scientists and researchers gain a more comprehensive understanding of the region’s seismic activity, supporting their ongoing work to enhance earthquake forecasting and preparedness procedures.