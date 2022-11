JHELUM: On Monday, a man was shot dead while resisting a robbery in the Dhok Jumma neighbourhood of Jhelum.

The reports state that when the armed suspects were robbing women, a man named Shafiq attempted to stop them and was shot by the accused. The accused afterwards stole cash and jewellery before escaping on a motorcycle.

According to police sources, the victim’s body has been taken to the hospital for a post-mortem, and the city has been closed off in order to apprehend the robbers.